Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, May 24

Today is Tuesday, May 24, the 144th day of 2022. There are 221 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: On Sunday afternoon Tyler King, of Martinsville, was instantly killed and Peter F. Shelton of Kohler was desperately injured in an automobile accident between Ridgeway and Price, N.C. Mr. Shelton, who is a manufacturer of cement blocks in Kohler, left home last Saturday afternoon for a pleasure trip to North Carolina and in passing through Martinsville called at the home of his friend, young Mr. Wilson, just below the N&W Station, to go with him.

1947: “The City We Want” will be the theme of six commencement speakers at the Martinsville High School auditorium on the evening of June 3, when the largest class in the history of the school will be graduated. Instead of selecting a valedictorian and a salutatorian, eleven honor students were named this year. These students selected six of their number to present the theme: Harry Tuggle, Dudley Walker, Mary Booth, Valerie Atkins, Margaret Feldman and Ruth Whittle …

1972: Nat V. Daniel, dean of admissions at Patrick Henry Community College, explains to student guides how to take the public on a tour of the campus facilities Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. The open house also includes the grand opening of the college library. Student guides getting directions here are (from left) Paul Bryant, Steve Isom, Joyce Lawson and Catherine Grant.

1997: Martinsville City Council approved a $728,000 expenditure from the 1996-97 refuse fund for the development of Clearview Business Park at its Tuesday meeting. … The $1,878,000, 73-acre development also is being funded by a $450,000 Virginia Department of Transportation grant and a possible $700,000 Economic Development Administration grant.

