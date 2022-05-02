 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, May 3

  • 0

Today is Tuesday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2022. There are 242 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Martinsville District Sunday School Convention will be held in Farmer’s Warehouse Saturday, beginning promptly at 2 o’clock.

Also 1922: Bassett: Mr. T.J. Draper went to Danville Sunday to have another treatment on his face. Miss Mary Draper spent the week end at home. She was accompanied by her cousins, Misses Viola and Ethel Merriman. We are sorry to hear that Mr. Leonard Jones cut his leg right badly Sunday. Hope he will soon be out again. Messrs. Arthur Horsley and Eldee Scott went their usual route Sunday.

1947: Although blue mold has been found in tobacco beds in Halifax and Pittsylvania counties, Henry farmers say the disease has not affected plants in this area. Farmers are advised, however, to spray with fermate to prevent this disease from getting a start.

1972: SAIGON (AP) – South Vietnam’s first provincial capital fell to the North Vietnamese today after five days of savage assaults in the northern sector by troops of four divisions. It was Hanoi’s biggest victory of its 38-day offensive.

People are also reading…

Also 1972: Mrs. J.W. Clark, “Queen of the Garbage: in charge of the Chamber of Commerce committee coordinating the two weeks of the annual clean-up drive, has already served noticed on everyone that she doesn’t intend to let them forget clean-up now that the drive is over.

1997: Henry County officials received a promise last week from a federal official that a $3 million project to bring water to Axton will be funded as quickly as possible. County Administrator Sid Clower said Lloyd Jones, state director of Rural Development – part of what used to be the Farmers Home Administration – “gave his word.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donna's Plants

Donna's Plants

When Donna Prillaman owned Ridgeway Farm Market, she sold plants she grew in her greenhouse. Now she sells her plants direct to the public from her greenhouse.

Saufley house HGW tour

Saufley house HGW tour

The old Townes Home at 327 E. Church St., built in 1922 or before, has been completely redone inside since it was on tour in 2012.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Watch Now: Related Video

Is sleeping in actually good for you?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert