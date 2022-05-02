Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, May 3

Today is Tuesday, May 3, the 123rd day of 2022. There are 242 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Martinsville District Sunday School Convention will be held in Farmer’s Warehouse Saturday, beginning promptly at 2 o’clock.

Also 1922: Bassett: Mr. T.J. Draper went to Danville Sunday to have another treatment on his face. Miss Mary Draper spent the week end at home. She was accompanied by her cousins, Misses Viola and Ethel Merriman. We are sorry to hear that Mr. Leonard Jones cut his leg right badly Sunday. Hope he will soon be out again. Messrs. Arthur Horsley and Eldee Scott went their usual route Sunday.

1947: Although blue mold has been found in tobacco beds in Halifax and Pittsylvania counties, Henry farmers say the disease has not affected plants in this area. Farmers are advised, however, to spray with fermate to prevent this disease from getting a start.

1972: SAIGON (AP) – South Vietnam’s first provincial capital fell to the North Vietnamese today after five days of savage assaults in the northern sector by troops of four divisions. It was Hanoi’s biggest victory of its 38-day offensive.

Also 1972: Mrs. J.W. Clark, “Queen of the Garbage: in charge of the Chamber of Commerce committee coordinating the two weeks of the annual clean-up drive, has already served noticed on everyone that she doesn’t intend to let them forget clean-up now that the drive is over.

1997: Henry County officials received a promise last week from a federal official that a $3 million project to bring water to Axton will be funded as quickly as possible. County Administrator Sid Clower said Lloyd Jones, state director of Rural Development – part of what used to be the Farmers Home Administration – “gave his word.”

