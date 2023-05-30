Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s what happened locally on May 30 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Tomorrow afternoon at 4 o’clock sharp the umpire will start one of the strangest baseball battles ever seen here when the strong Reidsville men will lock horns with the locals. Reidsville comes to us tested as one of the strongest amateur teams in North Carolina and as the local boys have been putting in more hard practice, feel themselves capable of entertaining them.

75 years ago: James F. Hodnett was elected president of the Martinsville Association of Life Underwriters at the annual election of officers yesterday at Club Martinique. … Other officers named at Wednesday’s session were C.D. Hall, vice president, and R.L. Trent, secretary and treasurer.

Also 1948: Two U.S. Marie Corps noncommissioned officers who suffered serious head injuries Sunday morning when their private plane crash-landed near Ridgeway died in Duke Hospital at Durham, it was learned here today.

50 years ago: Luther M. Bridgeman of 420 Clearview Drive says he never covers any of his garden plants when there’s frost danger, and has never lost any. His secret is simple: He gets up before sunup and waters the tomatoes and other plants just enough to wash off the frost. This prevents damage, he maintains. Mr. Bridgeman wanted us to pass this along “and maybe it will help others to get up and get the lazy streak out of them.”

25 years ago: Martinsville Bulletin Accent Editor Donna Brimm was killed Wednesday night in a single-car accident on U.S. 58 in Patrick County. Brim, 37, of Fieldale, was dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred about three-tenths of a mile west of the intersection of Virginia 697 and U.S. 58 around 11:15 p.m., according to State Trooper Barry Pack. “If she had a seat belt on, she probably would have been alive,” he said.

