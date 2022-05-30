Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, May 31

Today is Tuesday, May 31, the 141st day of 2022. There are 214 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The following is a list of candidates in the Bulletin Salesmanship Campaign and votes received up until Saturday: Mrs. G.T. Carter, Fieldale, 400,000; Miss Lucille Fagge, Ax 287,000; Miss Madge Fields, City, 25,000; Miss Annie Kellam, Spencer, 25,000; Miss Nely Jones, Ridgecrest, 398,000; Miss Bessie Cahill, Reed Creek, 25,000; Mrs. Lucy Shumate, Bassett, 399,000; Mrs. Everette Cheshire, City, 25,000; Mrs. Chas. R. Reed, City 386,000 …

1947: 6-room frame house, plastered, 4 acres land, 4 miles above Fieldale. T.J. Childress, Byrd Bldg., Dial 2270, Residence 7159. 6-room frame house, ½ basement, nice bath, hardwood floors, oil heat; Lot 104X408, at Ridgeway; A real buy for $6,000; T.J. Childress, Byrd Bldg. Nice Rooms with twin beds for two men; Call 94554; Furnished bedroom for two girls or working couple. Call 2266. Furnished bedroom for 2 girls only, 231 Starling Avenue.

1972: Twelve months later, many residents of Martinsville are finally learning that the people in the Jesus Joint don’t smoke dope or run around naked in their rambling old house on Church Street. Jim Harrington, operator of the often misunderstood help and counseling home, says rumors to that effect still persist in some quarters of the community, but the numbers are diminishing.

1997: About 20 members of Fontaine Baptist Church minister to the sick by bringing them cards and flowers. To do this, they have joined with Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County, were the volunteers travel from one room to another for about two hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Bob Ford, said he had the idea just before he moved to the area about a year ago.

