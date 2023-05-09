Here’s what happened locally on May 9 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: There is to be a lime campaign put on in the county the second week in May. Mr. G.W. Patteson, soil specialist from V.P.I., will be in the county that week and will speak at the following places on the value of lime to the farmer: Ridgeway, May 9, 7:30 p.m., School house; Fieldale, May 10, 7:30 p.m., School house; Spencer, May 11, 7:30 p.m., School house.

1948: The City School Board last night granted the Martinsville Council of Religious Education permission to continue to use school premises for the sponsored program of Week-Day Religious Education. The decision was reached by unanimous vote after a lengthy discussion during which the Rev. George E. Simmons, pastor of the Starling Avenue Baptist Church, spoke “as an individual” against continuation of the Bible classes. … He said he wanted to play fair and that if fairness were followed Catholics and Hebrews in the school should be offered the same privilege.

1973: Lt. Governor Henry F. Howell has announced that former Martinsville Mayor Nick Prillaman Sr. will serve as coordinator for his gubernatorial campaign in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick Counties. … Prillaman, 81, was elected Mayor of Martinsville in 1948 but relinquished the post two years later after reorganizing the city under the city manager form of government.

1998: [Start of a Bo Brown column] Comes there now yet another list designed deliberately to poke fun at some people, specifically Southern people. There is nothing new about this sort of thing, of course, but it does get a little old since we’ve had to endure it seemingly forever. The thing is that Southerners are a good deal more genteel than are their neighbors to the North, so the Rebs just take this abuse good-naturedly and patiently wait for the next barrage.