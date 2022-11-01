Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, November 1

Today is Tuesday, November 1, the 305th day of 2022. There are 60 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mrs. May E. Campbell left today with a delegation of county girls, Bertha Webster and Addie Self from the Stultz club, and Virgie Barrow from the Lanier club, for the District Bread Judging Contest, to be held at East Radford. Each girl will be required to carry a loaf of yeast bread and half a dozen biscuits to be judged.

1947: Reports from Fieldale today said that the situation there was quite with absolutely no evidence of a recurrence of infantile paralysis which struck afresh last week in the community. … Meanwhile, County Police Officer J. Alfred Stegall said in a telephone conversation from Richmond that his son, Donald, 12, continues to show improvement from the illness which struck him a week ago today.

1972: Area police today pronounced Halloween behavior “orderly” and could link no vandalism beyond egg-and-water throwing to holiday capers. Martinsville Police Chief Fran Gard described the city’s celebration of All Saints Eve as “very quiet and quite orderly, judging from past experiences.”

1997: Some 25 Villa Heights residents collected more than 4,500 pounds of trash Saturday as part of an effort that has brought residents together to clean up their streets. “I think we have been interested in the community,” said Alice Russell, spokesman of the Villa Highs Citizens group and a coordinator in the community-wide cleanup. “We want to take more pride in our community. We want to take it back.”

Also 1997: An area organization has given birth to a new idea for preventing teen pregnancy. Beginning this week, For the Children Partners in Prevention Coalition Inc., a non-profit partnership that assists individuals, groups and communities to reduce out-of-wedlock pregnancies, will establish the “Baby Think It Over” program in middle schools.

