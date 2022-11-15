 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, November 15

Today is Tuesday, November 15, the 317th day of 2022. There are 46 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: WANTED: One thousand barrels ear corn at once. Bring it to us now. We pay cash. LESTER LIVE STOCK & GRAIN COMPANY, Rives S. Brown, Manager. For sale: A Florence 4-burner oil stove with oven. For further information phone 152 or see Mrs. G.A. Brown, Church St./Full-blooded bench-legged Beagles for sane by Numer Truitt, Kennels near Lavinder Spring, Martinsville.

1947: A.C. Emerson, business agent of Local 284, United Furniture Workers of American, said this morning that no papers had been received here by the union for the execution of the non-Communist oath by local union officers.

Also 1947, this ad: Foot Delight puts you on the gold standard … pipes the vamp of this ladylike shoe with glinting gold kid … lavish touch for dress-up dates! $12.95. Black Suede AAAA to B 4 ½ to 9. Food Delight Shoes – C.W. Holt Co.

1972: Sugartree Recreation Park confidently planted its roots in Pittsylvania County Thursday, knowing it has overcome obstacles which once jeopardized its development and since have stalled its construction a full year. The two most pressing problems, the lack of water and sewer services, which force the Lakeside Corp. of Roanoke to consider alternate sites for the multi-million dollar venture, have been solved, according to officials.

1997: The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously supported a proposal to build an addition to the chamber’s building for a tourism office.

 

