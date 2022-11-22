Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, November 22

Today is Tuesday, November 22, the 326th day of 2022. There are 39 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The county women who met in Mrs. Campbell’s office last Saturday afternoon organized a permanent society under the name of “The Henry County Improvement Committee.” Mrs. W.R. West of Axton was unanimously chosen president, Miss Georgia Griggs, of Ridgeway, vice president, and Miss Nellie Pace of Ridgeway, secretary and treasurer.

Also 1922: The special grand prize, a $45 Vanity Dresser, given by the Virginia Furniture Company, to the “Club Girl” who showed the largest and best variety of exhibits at the Henry County Fair, was won by Virgie Barrow, Martinsville, R.F.D. The State Home Demonstrator, Mrs. M.M. Davis … spent practically the whole day Saturday trying to decide to whom the dresser should go. Addie Self ran a very close race with Virgie Barrow.

1947: Week-end Specials: Sweaters for boys and girls, 50 cents; women’s white cotton bloomers 67 cents; Tams, Dippity Doo or Flying Saucer styles, all colors, $1.67; nylon hosiery, 99 cents; men’s Big Winston, Blue Bell and Allen overalls, $2.69; ladies and children’s bunny mittens, $1.99 – Globman’s

1972: One of the highlights of the holiday season in recent years has been the annual Christmas Concert presented by the Singing Men. This year the concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Martinsville High School auditorium.

1997: The Virginia Museum of Natural History’s new home will be the site of the former Martinsville General Hospital, the museum’s board decided Saturday. The museum’s board of trustees, at a Saturday meeting at the University of Virginia, approved a 3.1-acre site on Starling Avenue in Martinsville as the site of a new building for the museum.

