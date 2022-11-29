Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, November 29

Today is Tuesday, November 29, the 333rd day of 2022. There are 32 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The new electric “Booster” pump, installed on the corner of Church and Starling streets for the purpose of raising the water pressure when fighting fire in any section of the town, was tested on Wednesday afternoon by the fire company and found to be very satisfactory. The water pressure, by the use of this new pump, can be raised from 40 pounds to 125 pounds.

1947: Increased budgets for the county treasurer, commissioner of revenue and sheriff were approved by the Henry County Board of Supervisors yesterday … An increase in the sheriff’s budget from $12,070 to $16,585 was approved. The sheriff’s salary, which is now $3,600 per year, will be increased to $4,500 …

1972: A city advisory commission Wednesday made three preliminary moves toward implementing a plan to redevelop the central business district. The commission recommended the city request HUD to appropriate [illegible] federal funds to pay half the cost of developing park-like open spaces in the area bounded by Main, Church, Walnut and Bridge Streets.

1997: Todd Gruettner, Lisa Landrum-Ross and Barry Joyce recently painted the inside of a house built by the local chapter of Habitat for Humanity on Hidden Valley Drive in the Figsboro area. The three were participating in an annual volunteer project of the Martinsville-Henry County Association of Realtors’ finance committee, which Landrum-Ross heads. Gruettner said other committee members who volunteers were W.C. Fowlkes, Sean Brown and Nancy Philpott, who also is on the local Habitat for Humanity board. Gruettner said they painted a three-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home.