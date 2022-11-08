Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, November 8

Today is Tuesday, November 8, the 312th day of 2022. There are 53 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Last Tuesday, the thirty-first of October, the eve of All Saint’s day, was celebrated here in the customary way …The young folks roamed the streets in their weird and ghostly costumes visiting the homes and playing pranks. Practically all movable furniture on the porches in some sections of town was transferred to another home or was secreted in some sequestered place. The school-bell tolled and traffic was blocked on some streets by the jokers. One gentleman parked his flivver on the street in front of his home and the next morning “John Henry” was at the foot of his doorstep, more than thirty-five feet from where it was parked.

1947: Voters of Henry County have elected two new officials to office, with Cary J. Randolph replacing Clarence P. Kearfott as Commonwealth’s Attorney, and Morton T. Prillaman defeating the veteran Sheriff J.M. Davis. Balloting throughout the county was marked by a record turnout of voters.

1972: An irate Dyers Store woman cast her paper ballot in the fireplace at the polling place after precinct officials refused to allow her to drop her ballot in the box. Robert Kitson and a person listed only as “Winston” was one of county’s two write-in votes. An attractive blonde expressed surprise that there was only one voting booth.

1997: "I never dreamed I would end up in Russia," said Linda Reynolds, a high school English teacher at Magna Vista High School. Reynolds, along with John P. Reynolds of John Redd Smith Elementary School, R. Darryl Holland and John E. Kovack of Laurel Park High School and Christina L. Oosthoek of Fieldale-Collinsville High School, recently returned from a 10-day visit to Russian's Moscow region as part of the 1997-78 Virginia Links – Russian Teacher Exchange.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.