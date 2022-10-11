Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Today is Tuesday, October 11, the 284th day of 2022. There are 81 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. Will Pulliam, aged 28 years, was killed instantly by a freight train on the trestle just north of the Norfolk and Western station on Sunday night at 10:13 o’clock. Mr. Percy Warren was coming towards the station from the direction of Moss St. He saw a man lying, seemingly unconscious, across the other end of the trestle. Mr. Warren endeavored to signal to the oncoming train with a flashlight, but the engineer did not seem to understand the signal.

1947: Restaurant and meat markets reported there was little decrease in the consumption of meat here Tuesday, however, a few customers ordered meatless dishes, café proprietors said. As President Truman’s request for “Meatless Tuesdays” was not made until Sunday night, the café men said they did not have enough time to prepare meatless menus. Little decrease in meat orders, however, were reported by Martinsville retailers.

1972: A public-spirited lady who prefers to remain anonymous left a shocker on the desk the other day: “It has been estimated that at the present rate of increase, one out of three young persons will contract a venereal disease.” The Roanoke education television station will show a movie called “VD Blues” at 8 p.m. Monday, and she urges everyone to watch.

1997: The Henry County School Board has entered into a partnership with the Laurel Park High School Booster Club to help with three projects for the 1997-98 school year. The board made the decision to work with the club at its meeting Thursday night at Axton Middle School. [irrigation system for football field and baseball diamond, two softball field dugouts and upgrade for the Laurel Park High School track]