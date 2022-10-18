Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Oct. 18

Today is Tuesday, October 18, the 291st day of 2022. There are 74 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: For Sale: On 20 H.P. Gelser Sawmill complete. 10 good mules 11 to 14 hundred pounds with harness. One 3 ½ ton Indiana Truck, run five months. Craig Bros., Spencer, Va.

1947: The congregation of the First Baptist Church here accepted yesterday the resignation of Dr. James P. McCabe as its pastor, and voted him the status of pastor emeritus under a substantial retirement salary effective January 1. At the same time, the congregation voted the Rev. Chevis Horne, associate pastor of the church for the past several years, to succeed Dr. McCabe.

1972: The Martinsville-Henry County Coin Club will give a free Indian-head penny to everyone attending a reorganizational meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Piedmont Trust Bank’s River Hill Branch … George Hundley, the secretary of the Martinsville-Henry County Pigeon Racing Club, says there are about 50 other such clubs in Virginia.

Also 1972: Mayor Francis T. West has forwarded to us a letter from Mr. and Mrs. Henry Mercer of White Stone, who visited Martinsville recently in connection with a trip to see their grandson at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham. “Your town is really outstanding,” they wrote. “It did us good to see such a clean town and such care taken with regard to the homes.”

1997: ADS: Fieldale Fire Dept. Dance – Friday, Oct. 17, 7:30-11 p.m. – music by Pat Smith Band; Basset Moose Lodge DANCE – Sat. Oct. 18th, 9 p.m. ’til 1 – music by Rockin’ Country – members only.; Miss Rodeo 1997 Angela C. Brown Country Shindig Benefit Dance & Auction – Saturday, Oct. 25, Dyer’s Store Vol. Fire Dept.; D.J.’s Billiard Club, South Memorial Boulevard – FREE ½ hour pool time for one person. The Place To Be For Fun!