Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Oct. 25

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Bids have been received by the State Highway Commission for the building of a concrete highway from Martinsville to Daniels Creek, a short distance above Fieldale on the so-called National Highway. The lowest bid makes the total cost of this road $127,000, covering a distance of 3.43 miles. The original estimate of the cost was $100,000. The road is to be built only on condition that citizens of the community will loan the state one-half of the cost, which is $63,500. With $25,000 from Fieldale and $4,500 from Bassett citizens, $43,000 is to be raised by Martinsville.

1947: STUART – Mrs. F. Roger Anderson, Minnie Lou Anderson, and Mrs. T.J. George were recent visitors in Roanoke. Miss Velva Gunter of Schoolfield is spending this week with her parents at Vesta. The delegation attending the highway hearing in Roanoke Tuesday from Patrick included W.G. Atkins, W.T. Hopkins, L.E. Moricle, Roy Roberson, A.C. Turner, and T.J. George.

1972: Henry County Sheriff C.P. Witt estimates that between 50 and 80 per cent of the tape player thefts in this area are drug-related. “Tape players can be sold quickly to a fence (someone who buys stolen goods) working in this area,” Witt said. “We know he’s there, but we haven’t been able to prove anything.”

1997: Travelers Protective Association Post 1 of Martinsville held its annual banquet Wednesday at the National Guard Armory in Martinsville. Post 1 President Curtis Dalton opened the meeting with 250 members present.