Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Today is Tuesday, October 4, the 277th day of 2022. There are 88 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Playing a game which showed the team to be one of the strongest in the history of the school, Martinsville High football boys met their ancient rival, Danville High, on the local gridiron Wednesday and lost by the close score of 14 to 0. The visitors were able to push across two touchdowns in the last half after having been played to the standstill.

1947: ASSOCIATED PRESS – Consumer resistance to the high prices for butter appeared gaining further support today. Butter prices – which in some parts of the country have reached $1 – have declined recently but the current high price apparently is too much for many housewives.

1972: A preacher with the rather improbable name of Ulysses G. Bailey became a three-gallon blood donor when the Red Cross Bloodmobile set up last week at Stanleytown Recreation Center. The Rev. Mr. Bailey, who is pastor of Stanleytown Methodist Church, helped raised a total of 139 pints. Others helping, who were one-gallon donors, were Mrs. Alva H. McPeak of Woolwine, James Russel Holt of Bassett, Mrs. Nadine H. Sink of Stanleytown and Melvin L. Brooks and George W. Carter of Bassett.

1997: Like their counterparts who said Thursday that they would like a referendum to assess public support for a merger study, two other supervisors – Debra Buchanan of the Horsepasture District and H.G. Vaughn of the Ridgeway District – said they could support an advisory referendum under some circumstances. “I think there was strong support against a study of merger from the residents of the Horsepasture District,” said Buchanan.

Also 1997: If a vote were taken today, Martinsville City Council would approve studying a merger of the city and Henry County governments. In a poll of the councilmen Friday, two said they would support a referendum on studying a merger.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Sept. 25 1997: Mechanic Jimmy Edwards of Sanville, who works at Nelson Ford in Stanleytown, learns the new ways computers are involved in car repair.