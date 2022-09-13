Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Today is Tuesday, September 12, the 256th day of 2022. There are 109 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Fontaine – We are glad to see the fine rain yesterday, as it relieved the extreme heat of the past week and settled the dust. The farmers are about through curing their tobacco and are preparing their wheat land. The ice cream supper Saturday evening was largely attended and enjoyed. We regret not having had cream enough to supply the demand.

Also 1922: Fieldale News: Mr. Jessie Stultz of Salem, Va., is visiting his sister Mrs. C.E. Barrow on Tenth Street. Miss Lillian Dent and brother Robert who are attending the Critz High School spent the week end with homefolks. Mrs. Jesse Harris of Irisburg visited relatives here on last Saturday. Miss Hattie Newman spent the week-end with Miss Nelly Newman, of Martinsville.

1947: Reports circulated by means of handbills issued by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, saying that plant four of the Jobbers Pants Company is to be opened have been denied by officials of the company.

1972: PHOTO – Miss Patrick County, Carol Blackard of Claudeville, turns a shovel full of Patrick County’s mountain dirt Saturday during groundbreaking ceremonies for the county’s first recreation park. The $80,000 park when eventually completed will include a swimming pool, tennis court, miniature golf course, nature trails and playground and picnic facilities. The park is located on 3.3 acres of land just west of Stuart.

1997: Two members of the Martinsville Toastmasters Club #3115 were winners in the Piedmont Advanced Club humorous speech and evaluation contest. Jean Fitzgerald was co-winner in the humorous speech contest with Della Ricketts of the Danville Club, and Pauline Lawson won the evaluation contest.