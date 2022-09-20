Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Sept. 20

Today is Tuesday, September 20, the 263rd day of 2022. There are 102 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Bassett – We congratulate Dr. Chas. P. Smith on the honor conferred upon him by the Republican convention at Rocky Mount Saturday./Our town, we understand, is going to have a new concern in the way of contractors, and architects, known as the Pedigo Construction Co.

1947: The concessions at Fairy Stone park will close on Monday but campers will be permitted to erect tents in the area during the fall months, it was announced today.

Also 1947: At the Industrial Association banquet tonight at Club Martinique, Charlie Harville, softball commissioner, will present eleven trophies to the Industrial All-Star team. At the same time, other awards for the season’s champion and pennant winner in softball will be presented.

1972: The first of several major businesses have opened … at the new Laurel Park Plaza, the first shopping center in the eastern section of Henry County. Mack’s Variety Store has already opened for business … Winn-Dixie … Western Auto … Fashion Lady beauty salon … laundry mat, gas station, miniature golf course plus temporary quarters for a branch of First National Bank of Martinsville and Henry County. The shopping enter has create jobs for 178 persons already, with more … when completed in 1974.

1997: Henry County has drafted a public relations plan that proposes a $38,000 newsletter, surveys, promotional events and other strategies to improve the county’s image and “reputation management.” “We have never had a formal public relations program,” said Bill Farrar, public information officer for the county who drafted the plan at the request of Henry County Administrator Sid Clowder.