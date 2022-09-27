Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, Sept. 27

Today is Tuesday, September 27, the 270th day of 2022. There are 95 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: At a congregational or parish meeting of Episcopalians last Thursday night the action of the vestry in determining to make certain improvements to the church building was approved, and the work will go forward promptly … an new roof and the completion of the southwest front corner tower of the edifice, the cost is which is estimated at about $2,200.

Also 1922, these ads: While attending the Fair call at J.N. Hundley & Son’s booth for Victrolas, Repairs for Sewing Machines, Needles, Oils and Organs. J.N. Hundley & Sons, Martinsville, Va./The Pedigo Construction Co. of Bassett, Va., would like to figure with you on that house you are going to build. It pays you to see us.

1947: Authorized to proceed through a motion adopted last night by City Council, the Martinsville School Board went ahead today with plans for the erection as soon as possible of three new elementary schools to alleviate what has been described as an increasingly critical room shortage in the public school system. The three new schools … are to be built in East Martinsville, West Martinsville and … on five acres in the eastern end of City Park on Church street extension.

1972, this ad: Breakfast is now being served at McDonalds. Try our new Egg McMuffin. Located between Martinsville and Collinsville on Hwy. 220.

1997: There was one big winner in Saturday’s $3 million Lotto drawing, the Virginia Lottery said. … This is the second time owner Raleigh Puckett has sold a winning lottery ticket at the Ararat Grocery on Route 773. In 1993, he sold a $10.2 million ticket to his brother. Puckett said this morning that he does not know who bought the ticket.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Sept. 25 1997: Mechanic Jimmy Edwards of Sanville, who works at Nelson Ford in Stanleytown, learns the new ways computers are involved in car repair.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, September 23 This time of year in the past: Farmer's, Planters and Browns tobacco warehouses about to open up for the sale of the Golden Leaf.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, September 22 1922, The maid was attempting to put in a marcel wave by the use of heat generated by a patent oil lamp. She had gone out to the woodhouse, quite near the house for that purpose and had the misfortune to upset the lamp ...