Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Tuesday, September 6

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Last Friday, State prohibition officers Anthony, and J.B. Baker, halted a car, on the road between Spencer and Pleasant Grove, which was filled to the very top with fruit jars. While making a search in this car three cars drove up … All the occupants and one car got away and the car filled with jars was allowed to go on its way as there was no liquor to be found in it and no actual proof that the man, who was driving the car, was connected with the other three cars, though the officers suspected he was acting as a convoy to pilot the other cars.

1947: RALPH SHANK – The new band instructor in Martinsville city schools received his high school training at Buchanan. Mr. Shank later attended the University of Illinois where he received a B.S. degree in music. He was formerly employed at Roanoke where he was an instructor in the Jefferson High School. During the war he was director of a military band in the European war theatre. He is now engaged in organizing a school band here.

1972: Henry County supervisors are ready to seek bids on a new jail, and it doesn’t appear a court suit will stop them this time. County Administrator Bob Grant said today plans for construction of the 48-man jail will be advertised “in the next day or two.” The last time the county got this far with the repeatedly delayed project, a court suit halted all progress.

1997: An estimated 2,000 people baked in the heat Monday at the fourth annual Sportsman’s Club Labor Day gathering at Baldwin Park. People crowded under four tents or wore wet towels on their heads to keep cool. … The food – roast pork, fried fish, cole slaw and baked beans – was the other hot item of the day, washed down with gallons of iced soda. By about 3 p.m., between 1,800 and 1,900 people had been served.