Here’s what happened locally on April 12 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: [This observation:] It may be true that love is blind, but jealously can see a lot of things that do not exist.

1948: A public works subcommittee of the lower house of Congress voted yesterday to increase funds for the Philpott dam project from $1,700,000 to the original budget estimate of $2,200,000. In commenting on the proposed appropriation today, Thomas G. Burch said he believed the entire $2,200,000 will be available for construction of the dam and reservoir during the coming fiscal year which starts July 1. … Work is now underway on both sides of Smith river, about three and a half miles northwest of Philpott station. … Bulldozers have pushed a large amount of dirt from the top of the hill on the Franklin county side of the river. On the Henry side dirt has been moved at the foot of the hill.

1973: The consumer and the meat industry kept their thumbs jammed against opposite sides of the meat scales today and the impasse left retail prices relatively unaffected by the nationwide boycott. Three out of four area shoppers interviewed today were bypassing the meat counters at local grocery stores while restaurants reported a slight increase in beef dinner sales.

1998: A 4 percent meals tax could raise an additional $1 million a year for Henry County, County Administrator Sid Clower estimates. All six members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors said they view any sort of tax increase as a last resort. … According to Virginia Municipal League figures, 30 of Virginia’s 95 counties have a meals tax, almost always the 4 percent legal maximum. Of Henry County’s nearest neighbors, only Franklin and Bedford counties have the tax. [In 2023: Henry County’s meals tax is now 6%. Martinsville’s is 7%, the state maximum.]