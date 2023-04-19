Here’s what happened locally on April 19 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Passenger train No. 22 on the Danville and Western railroad on last Tuesday morning ran headling into extra engine No. 22, at the Martinsville junction. There were no injuries to passengers or train crew, but the track was torn up and the passengers and mail were delayed 10 hours. Extra engine No. 22 left Koehler, 50 minutes after train 22 had left, with orders to go to Danville. Train 22 was delayed in Martinsville, because of the wreck the day before, and knowing nothing of the extra engine ran into it.

1948: Flames threaten destruction of Henry County Training School: Fire originating in the attic of the large structure was expected to completely destroy the three-story and basement brick building of the Henry County Training school, Negro public high school on west Fayette street early this afternoon With an insufficient water supply to combat the flames from the time the fire started, the building was enveloped in flames at 1 o’clock, an hour after it was discovered.

1973: This week’s freezing temperatures have dealt a death blow to at least one local peach crop. James Murray Harmon, of Woolwine, who owns a 30-acre orchard, said Saturday, “We just don’t have a peach crop left. Even two trees planted in choice locations were completely damaged by the mid-20-degree readings, he said.

1998: The A Shift at the DuPont nylon plant went to 22 units over its goal of 150 when the Red Cross Bloodmobile set up headquarters down by the river the other day. Claude Bishop became a two-gallon donor. Other volume donors who hit the one-gallon mark were Shirley Moore, Curtis Bowman, Juanita Cline, Thomas Agee, Edna Collins, John Bruce, Donald Bowling and William Joyce Jr.