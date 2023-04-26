Here’s what happened locally on April 26 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Henry County’s large delegation of Confederate Veterans who attended the Reunion in New Orleans last week, returned last Sunday morning in high spirits. They reported a wonderful trip, but the reunion only surpassed last year’s reunion in numbers. One veteran said the biggest thing he saw was the gun-boat “Galveston.”

1948: The mobile X-Ray truck of the State Health Department will return to Henry county this week. Employees of Martinsville firms who were examined earlier and were recommended for X-Rays on large films are requested to contact their plant manager so no time will be lost from work. Employees here will be X-rayed today and Wednesday in the Red Cross office in the courthouse. In Bassett the X-ray machine will be in the Bassett Manufacturing Company plant Thursday and Friday.

1973: State Air pollution control officials are again threatening Henry County with legal action for not complying with open burning regulations. Regional Air Pollution Control Board Director Ivan Henson said today that unless the county begins enforcing a local dump burning ban he may request that the county appear before the June meeting of the air control board … subject to stiff penalties.

1998: Almost all the remaining DuPont employees here have joined a new workers’ group seeking increased pension benefits in anticipation of the nylon plant’s scheduled June closing, a group spokesman said. DuPont manufacturing technician Steve Rose said Thursday that 404 of about 450 remaining workers each contributed $100 to join the group, called The DuPont Shutdown Defense Committee. … Rose noted that only 14 of the remaining workers are eligible for full pension benefits. The rest are waiting to learn what severance package the company will offer this week.