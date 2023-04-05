Here’s what happened locally on April 5 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The grand jury at this term of the circuit court, without suggestion from the court made an investigation of conditions in the county jail and submitted also recommendations for the enlargement of the county courthouse and also suggested greater caution by officers in using fire arms in connection with arrests. … It is understood that the judge is disposed to view probably the recommendations submitted and was in fact pleased with the grand jury’s report.

1948: Local 284, United Furniture Workers of America, CIO, reported today that members of the union walked out of the American Furniture Co. this morning after the expiration of a union contract with the company at midnight. A.C. Emerson, business manager of the union, said 95 per cent of the employees stayed away from work. He said about 800 joined the walkout.

1973: “All systems go.” That was the word Saturday from one of the consumer groups sponsoring a nationwide meat boycott that begins Sunday despite newly imposed price ceilings on beef, lamb and pork.

Also 1973: Mrs. Lily Albert of Covington, president-elect of the Virginia Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, reviewed the history of the National Federation at the Martinsville B & BW Club on Thursday at the Steer House Restaurant.

1998: The new 12,000-square-foot wing of the Piedmont Arts Association building will pay dividends to the community “in ways that are measured in smiles,” Lt. Gov. John Hager said Sunday. … Mary “Toy” Lacy Cobbe put her hands up to her mouth an dthen brushed a tear away with a shaky hand when she heard the new 12,000-square-foot addition to the Piedmont Arts Association building was being named for her.