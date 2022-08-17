Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Aug. 17

Today is Wednesday, August 17, the 229th day of 2022. There are 136 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Patrick Henry Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has definitely completed its plans for a Patrick Henry memorial stone to be erected on the farm of Mr. S.H. Hooker on the Danville-Martinsville road between Carlisle and Stockton about eight miles east of Martinsville. This farm and the site of the present residence, a short distance from the road, was the home of the illustrious Revolutionary patriot .. for several years and it was there he was living when he was called to the governorship of the commonwealth.

1947: Taylor Rumley, operator of a service station and store on Route 58 in East Martinsville, reported to city police that someone entered his establishment early Friday morning and carried away a small safe containing more than $200 in currency.

1972: Now that the Martinsville regional probation home has received permission to operate, it is having trouble getting a contractor to begin the necessary renovation … Renovation of the three-story home at Cleveland Avenue and Brown Street is expected to take several months at an anticipated cost of about $25,000.

Also 1972: This ad: Eagles – Downtown Martinsville & Collinsville Shopping Center: Back to school, everyone! Aladdin school lunch kits, complete with thermos, $2.88; Elmer’s glue, 37 cents; coil composition book, 3 per pkg., 77 cents; boy’s fancy flare pants, $4; lady’s panty hose, 3 prs. For $1

1997: Villa Heights residents, disgruntled over what they claim was a runaround from county officials, will take their case to the Henry County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night. Several people who attended a meeting with county officials including county Public Safety Director Steve Eanes, Sheriff H. Frank Cassell and County Attorney Robert Haley said the officials did little to answer their complaints about deteriorating conditions on Erwin and Dexter streets.

