Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, August 10

Today is Wednesday, August 10, the 222nd day of 2022. There are 143 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The days of the old one and two-cylinder cars with primitive ignition and carburetion devices are gone. With them has passed out ordinary gasoline. “Standard” Motor Gasoline is refined with definite, high specifications in five, to run modern motors as they are designed to run …

1947: Here comes the fire-proof bride! The groom’s heart will be as inflammable as well, and the strains of “Lohengrin” will remain the same. But science has given the bride a new kind of gown, one that is flame-proof. This gown will melt rather than blaze. Created of nylon tulle, the first wedding gown made to resist lighted tapers and well-wishers’ cigarettes combines safety with keepsake loveliness.

1972: Probably because of the world chess championship under way in Iceland, sales of chess sets locally are out of sight. Barry Greene, an official of Globman’s Store and a chess player himself, was enthusiastic about renewed interest in the game. .. Ken Medlin, department manager at J.C. Penney Co., said sales have increased by 300 percent over the same period last year.

Also in 1972: Although only 64 students were enrolled in the summer session of Patrick Henry College, the Community College system as a whole registered a 26 per cent increase over last summer’s enrollment.

Also in 1972: “How do you go about christening a swimming pool?” That’s a question we easily could ask members of the Martinsville Elks Lodge, whose long-awaited swimming pool is finally finished and will open at 10 a.m. Saturday. … It’s Z-shaped, sort of, but you have to see it to believe it.

1997: Since the Martinsville Fire Department began its First Responder program in November 1995, the world of firefighting has changed, becoming a more demanding job requiring more experienced personnel, city firefighters said.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, August 8 1922, large distilling outfit captured; 1947, Mrs. George Akers Brown under treatment; 1972, Henry County will build regional jail; 1997, Axton tire pile is clear.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, August 7 1922, Store sold in Fieldale; 1947, break after four bad polio years; 1972, Henry County girl won Miss Black Virginia Pageant; 1997, American of Martinsville.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, August 4 1922, season for guinea fowl; 1947, primary contest in Patrick county ; 1972, two new high schools needed for overcrowding in Henry County schools; 1997, American Fiber Industries adds employees.