Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, August 24

Today is Wednesday, August 24, the 236th day of 2022. There are 129 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: At Phospho Lithia Springs next Tuesday, the County Convention of the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union plans to assemble in an annual session, at eleven o’clock, followed by luncheon and business program. … Every Union and every white ribboner in Henry County are cordially invited.

1947: Main Drag: Miss Marry Morton Fontaine getting her college sheepskin – Harry Reeves and George Merriman participating in the horse-shoe tournament – Amon Brodie spending his final day of single blessedness today – Mrs. Al Connelly doing a little shopping downtown – C.R. Carmichael offering those fryers for sale – Virgil Turner witnessing a plane accident at the local airport – Friends of Charles E. Reed expecting him to attend the tent meeting to be held on his own property –

Also in 1947: The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that family living costs jumped an average of 20.7 per cent in 34 cities in 15 months ended June 15.

1972: Plans for a multimillion dollar regional commercial complex were made public today by officials of Lester Lumber Co. Executive vice president George W. Lester II said preliminary plans call for the complex to be built in several stages along Commonwealth Drive, but he said specific plans would not be made until completion of a market analysis

1997: A non-profit school for students with mental, emotional and other specific learning disabilities is scheduled to open in Collinsville on Sept. 2. White Oak School, a branch campus of White Oak School in Blairs in Pittsylvania County, will open at 1975 Virginia Ave., the former Victory Baptist Church building in Collinsville.

