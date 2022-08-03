Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, August 3

Today is Wednesday, August 3, the 215th day of 2022. There are 150 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. O.D. Hurd of Martinsville was the lucky person in Monday’s drawing at the O.D. Ford Motor Co. This prize was $10.000 in gold. There will be several other valuable prizes given away during the week.

1947: ROXY: Sunday through Friday: Clark Gable and Deborah Kerr in MGM’s THE HUCKSTERS … Added, LATEST NEWS and CARTOON. RIVES: Egar Rice Burrough’s TARZAN AND THE HUNTRESS … BEE DEE: UNDERCURRENT starring Robert Taylor, Katherine Hepburn and Robert Mitchum.

1972: Speaking of the downtown Martinsville Post Office, which we’ve been doing a lot of lately, John Yeaman tells us that when they tore it down and rebuilt it about 1941, he got some of the slate from the old roof and used it on his house under construction on Knollwood Place. … He negotiated for the slate from H.A. Richardson, who ran an electric company near the post office and was one of several who were offered materials from the old post office if they would take it away.

Also in 1972: The State Highway Department has started negotiating for the purchase of rights-of-way along a 12-mile section of the planned U.S. 220-58 Martinsville bypass from Bassett Forks to U.S. 220 south of the city. Negotiations began earlier this year on the remaining six miles from U.S. 220 in the vicinity of English Village to U.S. 58 near Leatherwood.

Also from 1972: This ad: Make Your Reservations Now for Your Christmas Banquet At THE HUT. “Landmark for Distinctive Dining.”

1997: (this photo) Frances Prillaman shows the signature quilt she received for her 70th birthday. It was made by the daughter of her best friend, Evelyn Gard, and has the signatures of her relatives and friends from Florida, church and garden club, and Bassett High School.

