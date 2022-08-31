Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, August 31

Today is Wednesday, August 31, the 243rd day of 2022. There are 122 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Underselling Store, located in the Sutherlin Block, next to the office of the Bulletin Printing & Publishing Co., will open its doors for business about the latter part of next week. The store will be under the management of Mr. I. Davidson, an experienced store manager. A complete line of high grade merchandise will be in stock.

1947: A quick-witted filling station attendant was credited at the Henry county sheriff’s office today with routing an armed bandit with a ripe tomato when the bandit attempted to hold up a place of business on Route 220 almost midway between Ridgeway and Martinsville about 1 o’clock this morning, … John Vansant, the station employee, so disconcerted the bandit that he disappeared from the establishment without accomplishing his purpose but not before he fired three shots at Vansant.

Also 1947: One of the largest rural gatherings of the year is expected to take place this Friday and Saturday at Old Center Primitive Baptist Church on the Fieldale to Fairy Stone highway. Church members from this and adjoining counties are expected to be on hand.

1972: A hearing on rate increase proposals of about $4 per month for residences and $7 for businesses in Martinsville and Henry County by Lee Telephone Co. has been scheduled for Oct. 18 by the Virginia State Corporation Commission. Rental for one-partly line in Martinsville or Henry County exchanges would increase from $7.35 per month to $11.05. … charges for a four-party line would increase from $6.70 to $10.90.

1997: PARIS (AP) – Princess Diana, who had been striving to build a new public and private life after her turbulent divorce, died today from injuries in a crash that also killed her companion, Dodi Fayed. The 36-year-old princess died at 4 a.m. Paris time, after going into a cardiac arrest, doctors told a hospital news conference.

