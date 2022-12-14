Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, December 14

Today is Wednesday, December 14, the 348th day of 2022. There are 17 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The work of grading the section of the state highway from Martinsville to Fieldale in preparation for the concrete surface to be laid in the spring is making excellent progress. The work so far done in grading, eliminating sharp and dangerous curves and widening the roadbed, indicates that it is to be, considering the topography … a model hard-surfaced highway.

1947: WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Labor Statistics told Congress today that it costs an average family of four in 34 major cities about $450 a year more to maintain a “modest” standard of living now than it did 22 months ago. Almost a third of this goes for food. The annual budget for such a family ranged from $3,004 in New Orleans to $3,458 in Washington …

1972: The local economy will get a shot in the arm next week when nine major industries begin rewarding their employees with an estimated $3.7 million in Christmas bonuses. The Christmas reward will provide added merriment for the 13,000 employees of the nine bonus-spaying industries.

1997: Martinsville City Council has given its support to horse-drawn carriage rides in uptown during the holiday season. At a Tuesday meeting, council approved a resolution supporting Fred Martin Sr.’s proposal to provide horse-drawn carriage rides in uptown Martinsville. Martin said he has put more than $17,000 into horses, carriages and other equipment, but the rides will be offered free of charge.

Also 1997: Eight months after a four-alarm fire at Chatmoss Country Club, rebuilding of the historic clubhouse … began Dec. 1, said Steve Paige, general manager.