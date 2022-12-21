Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, December 21

Today is Wednesday, December 21, the 355th day of 2022. There are 10 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Persons in Martinsville with radio receiving outfits were given the pleasure Tuesday night of hearing the address of George Clemenceau the “Tiger of France” at a banquet in the ball room of the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City. Clemenceau spoke in good English though with a decided French accent.

1947: A majority of industrial firms in Martinsville, Fieldale, Ridgeway, Stanleytown and Bassett will shut down Tuesday afternoon for the Christmas holidays, and remain closed until the following Monday morning, December 29, according to a survey made today.

Also 1947: Martinsville residents are requested to save the wrapping paper of Christmas packages as the Junior Chamber of Commerce will collect wastepaper Sunday, January 4. Jaycees said today they expect a record amount of paper will be collected as the last campaign was conducted more than four months ago.

1972: An official of the United Paperworkers International said today the union is preparing a “refusal to bargain” charge against Stanley Furniture Co. Arnold Brown, vice president of the International and area director in Richmond, said the charge citing Stanley with refusing to bargain would soon be filed with the National Labor Relations Board.

1997: Local educators applauded the State Board of Education’s recommendation to phase out the Literacy Passport Test. “I think it’s a wonderful recommendation,” said Betsy Mattox, assistant superintendent of instruction for Henry County schools. … For eight years, state students have had to pass the test before high school in order to move on as a “graded” eighth grader.

