Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, December 28

Today is Wednesday, December 28, the 362nd day of 2022. There are 3 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Government War Savings Stamps are due January 1st, 1923, and Government Victory Notes bearing distinguishing letters A through F are called by the Government for redemption on December 15th, 1922. This bank will be glad to collect and arrange settlement on both issues free of all charge. The First National Bank, Martinsville, Va., Capital, Surplus and Profits over $200,000.00.

Also 1922, Classified Ads: Ads: We have a few thousand pounds tobacco stems which we will sell at $1.25 per hundred pounds. They are fine for your front lawns or orchards. W.A. Brown Tobacco Co./Pigs—$6. Shoats 40 to 60 lbs.—$8.50. – Bred Sows—$25.00. Piedmont Stock Farm, Church Road, Va./WANTED: Lady or Gentleman Agent in Martinsville to retail Watkins Products. Investigate this offer! Particulars and valuable samples mailed free. Write today. J.R. Watkins Company, Dept. 84, New York, N.Y.

1947: Two Hillsville youths and a Henry county girl suffered painful cuts and bruises when a car in which they were riding plunged into the frigid waters of the Smith River at Bassett last night. They were rushed to the Martinsville General Hospital where it was said today their condition is not considered serious.

1972: Area school officials, like their counterparts across the state, are alarmed at legislation pending before the General Assembly which would enable teachers to bargain with school boards over salary and working conditions.

1997: The Martinsville Planning Commission recommended Thursday that the Royal Oaks Townhouse project be allowed to go forward. The commission’s position is that city council should give developer Bill Adkins four years to build the final townhouses in his 47-unit project off Spruce Street.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.