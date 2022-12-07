Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, December 7

Today is Wednesday, December 7, the 341st day of 2022. There are 24 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Fontaine – We were sorry to see it turn so cold but then we can’t complain after such a beautiful Autumn. The farmers are busy these days getting wood and butchering their hogs. Miss Annie Moore, of Axton, spent the week end with home folks. Mrs. George Cox is seriously ill at this writing. The children of our school are planning to give an apron party for the benefit of the school.

1947: WASHINGTON – Senator Flanders (R-Vt.), called today for a “real” voluntary meat rationing program and declared that any American who refused to abide by it ought to be branded “a social menace.” The Vermont lawmaker told a reporter that is his answer to Secretary of Agriculture Anderson’s statement that he does not see “how we can go through the spring without price controls on meat.”

1972: At least one recommendation by Wiley and Wilson Associates in the comprehensive plan for Martinsville will probably raise the eyebrows of local citizens. The plan presented to the City Planning Commission Tuesday recommends that a “suitably designed planned unit development” be constructed in the Lanier Farms area of the city. Designated Planning Area VII, the Lanier Farm section surrounds Lake Lanier and Forest Park Country Club.

1997: Local schools soon will be receiving more than 2,000 graphing calculators, courtesy of the Commonwealth of Virginia. Dianne Vann, math and science coordinator for Henry County Schools, said the county ordered … calculators for all of its ninth and 10th graders and some of its eighth graders. … Beth Baptist, assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services for Martinsville schools, said the city system also will be receiving four-function calculators, protractors and rulers from the state this week.