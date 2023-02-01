Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Feb. 1

Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 1 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Much interest was manifested in the naming of the new cafe being opened in Martinsville by Messrs Crestall and Polezas, judging from the large number of responses coming in from the announcement in the Bulletin of the contest in which a ten dollar prize would be given the person submitting the best name. … After going over the large list very carefully, Messrs Crestall and Polezas chose as the most appropriate, “The Astor,” submitted by Mrs. A.J. Beck.

1948: Dr. Hurd Goode, president of the Martinsville Novelty Furniture Corporation, was named chairman of the newly appointed city tax commission at its organization meeting last night. … The Bureau of Population and Economic Research will make a study of the economic base of the city to include information on income payments, past present and future; analysis of the distribution of income payments; past present and future employment; population and housing needs.

1973: A fight is brewing between the House and Senate over a court consolidation plan, and it appears the main antagonists will be Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville and Del. A.L. Philpott of Bassett. At issue is the number of judges allotted to a new circuit embracing Danville, Pittsylvania and Franklin counties. Most observers here had expected the consolidation plan to allocate three judges for the new circuit. However, only two judgeships will be included in the bill …

1998: Martinsville elementary school teachers learned how a year-round school might be run from some satisfied veterans of the program at an informational session Wednesday. Some 40 teachers sat in the Martinsville High School cafeteria listening to Stoneville, N.C. principal Faye H. Frye and some of her teachers talk about the realities of year-round education.