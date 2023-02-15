Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 15 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The handsome and palatial home of Mr. and Mrs. C.B. Keesee was the center of attraction Tuesday afternoon and night, when they gave a large reception in honor of Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Simmons, a recent bride and groom. The lower floor was beautifully decorated in spring flowers, the color scheme of yellow being carried out in every detail.

1948: Two assistant cashiers were elected to positions at the First National Bank of Bassett by the Directors following the annual meeting of stockholders this week. They are Leonard G. Via and Bessie Via Stone. The officers are J.D. Bassett Sr., president; R.L. Stone, vice-president; J.B. Dillon, cashier; G.F. Craig, Leonard G. Via and Bessie Via Stone, assistant cashiers. The directors are J.D. Bassett, Sr., W.M. Bassett, J.D. Bassett Jr., N.G. Brammer, J.B. Dillon, F.R. Hundley, W.M. Mitchell, T.B. Stanley and R.L. Stone.

1973: The Martinsville Planning Commission will review preliminary plans for development of a multimillion dollar shopping center on Commonwealth Boulevard at a special meeting on Tuesday. The plans will project through the year 2000 the types of businesses to be located in the center, which will be developed by Lester Lumber Co.

Also 1973: The May 1974 date for opening Sugartree Recreation Park on U.S. 58 between Martinsville and Danville may be delayed because of recent bad weather and the scarcity of water.

1998: Circuit City, a consumer electronics chain based in Richmond, is scheduled to open its Martinsville store on Commonwealth Boulevard on Feb. 27, company officials said this morning. Spokesman Morgan Stewart said the 20,000-square-foot Martinsville store is “almost fully staffed.”