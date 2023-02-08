Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 8 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Sanville – Well, we have some snow for our first time this winter. We are sorry to say there is so much sickness around. Mr. W.B. Stone died the fourteenth of this month of flu and pneumonia. His family are improving. Mr. N.P. Stone’s people are improving from flu. Mr. Jerry Daniel is confined to his home with something like the flu. Mr. L. Franklin is better. Mr. Sam Jones is better. Mr. Jeff Philpott, who has pneumonia, seems to be just a very little better. We hope he continues to improve.

1948: CLASSIFIED ADS: WITH THE HIGH COSTS OF LIVING, dinnertime in some homes is whenever the company decides to leave. Club Billiard Parlor./BOYS ARE BEING TAUGHT home making in a Missouri school. Darn those socks! Martinsville Printing Co., 21 Fayette Street.

1973: [The owner of 21 Book Mart in Collinsville] was arrested during a raid … on charges of selling “obscene handbooks.” … He was also charged with having three coin-operated (movie) machines in the store and with having four coin operated machines on which no state tax has been paid. [Deputy Elzy M. Law] who led several deputies on the raid said 1,000 books, four movie machines, 57 movies and several plastic novelties were confiscated.

1998: Del. Ward Armstrong, D-Collinsville, and Martinsville City Councilwoman Elizabeth Haskell on Wednesday appealed to a House of Delegates committee to keep $10 million for a new natural history museum in the state budget. “I don’t think I’m overstating the situation when I say we are fighting for survival down there,” Armstrong said. “We don’t have a choice of museums and cultural opportunities. The opportunities that come to us are few and far between.”