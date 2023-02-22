Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 22 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: A distinct and welcome addition to Martinsville’s facilities and attractions of the better sort is the new Astor Café which opened for business Wednesday. The Astor is conveniently located at the corner of the Public Square and Bridge Street, opposite Kearfott’s corner in the building formerly occupied by Salmon’s store.

Also 1923: Mr. Austin, of Roanoke, who has been with Beckner and Winter for two weeks, returned home Sunday. Mr. R.S. Brown is out again after an attack of influenza. Mrs. Jno. Shockley has returned from Roanoke, where she has been visiting the past week.

1948: Mrs. Thomas J. Burch, secretary of the Charity League, was notified today that the Foster Parents’ Plan for War Children, Inc. has assigned Odile Peltier, 5 1/2-year-old French girl, as one of the two children the Charity League has “adopted” for support during the year. The Peltier child replaces Nicole Chabaudi, 10-year-old French girl which the League has been assisting for the past two years. The Foster Parents’ Olan said the Chabaudi child’s family has reached the point where outside assistance is no longer necessary for her subsistence.

1973: Stanley Furniture Co. has launched a $250,000 expansion program that will double production capacity of its Ferrum plant. The 80,000-square-foot building will include equipment for producing polyester furniture component parts.

1998: Martinsville City Council is set to consider approval of a six-year cable franchise with Adelphia Cable Communications at its Tuesday meeting. Under the six-year franchise with Adelphia, the cable company must install an improved, fiber optic cable network that would carry at least 78 channels. The franchise has a six-year renewal option if Adelphia meets the conditions of the franchise.