Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Here’s what happened locally on this date over the past century, as noted in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: FIGSBORO – The health of our community is not so very good. There is a lot of flu around. Mr. and Mrs. Wiley Jamerson’s little infant has been very ill with pneumonia, but we hope it is some better. We are very sorry to state the death of Mr. Master Martin’s wife, whose death occurred Monday night with flu and pneumonia. She was about twenty-eight years of age or more. Miss Mary Eggleston has been confined to her room with flu for several days. Miss Emma Clark, who has been right sick with flu, is much better we are glad to say …

1948: WANTED-5 NEAT APPEARING girls or boys to do special contact work with an old reliable concern. Average earnings $50 to $65 per week. Must be free to travel immediately with all transportation furnished. Special consideration given to those who are physically handicapped. See Mr. and Mrs. Kerr between 7 and 9 p.m., Hotel Henry.

1973: A far-reaching move to consolidate all county purchases and accounting under the supervision of the county administrator’s office was approved Thursday by the Henry County Supervisors. Beginning March 1, administrator John Longmire will become the purchasing agent for the county, assuming one of the responsibilities exercised presently by department heads.

1998: Henry County Administrator Sid Clower said he thinks the county should regulate basic cable television rates as part of a proposed franchise agreement with Adelphia Cable Entertainment. “I’m going to go out on a limb and say I think the county does need to seek the authority to regulate rates,” Clower told a Tuesday board of supervisors’ meeting. The proposed franchise agreement does not provide for regulating basic rates.