Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Jan. 18

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 18 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: BASSETT—Well, as the old scribe was sick last week, there was not any news from this little town. Mr. Arthur Horsley, who had pneumonia, is out again, we are glad to say. We are sorry to hear of little Loman Meddle being carried to Martinsville with pneumonia. Miss Thelma Thomasson spent the week end with home folks.

1948: Plans have been completed by Martinsville city school authorities for the second term adult education classes … According to [Ben S.] Ramsey, courses will be offered in typing, bookkeeping, shorthand, business English, woodwork, clothes construction, shop mathematics, Bible literature, blue print reading and architectural drawning, and English grammar.

1973: A bulldozer was trying to smother a smoldering fire at the Bassett garbage dump on late Saturday that “looked like it was purposefully set,” County Administrator Edd Longmire said. Open fires at garbage dumps have been prohibited by the State Air Pollution Control Board, and all localities are required to close old-fashioned dumps in favor of central sanitary landfills by July this year.

1998: A discharge problem detected by the Henry County Public Service Authority last year ended with a win-win situation for Bassett Mirror, company president Spencer Morten III said. The problem began with higher-than-allowed discharges of silver into Bassett Mirror’s wastewater, according to Bill Farrarr, PSA public information officer … But Morten said the PSA’s notification that Bassett Mirror had exceeded its limites on silver – an expensive element in the mirror-making process – started a chain of events that ultimately will save the company money.