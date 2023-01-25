Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, Jan. 25

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 25 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: CARLISLE – Miss Laura Stone is improving after an attack of the influenza. Mr. Leney Burton and family are home in bed with the flu. Mrs. J.S. Stone is out again after a severe attack of the flu. Little Miss Ruth Wells, daughter of Mr. Oscar Wells, has stopped school on account of sickness. Miss Annie Eggleston has recovered from an attack of the flu. Mr. Paul Winn is still confined in the house with flu. Mrs. Jim Richardson and family have just recovered from an attack of flu. Mr. W.R. Nance has purchased a new Ford.

1948: Bank deposits in the city of Martinsville have increased over twelve million dollars in the last ten years, according to statements filed on the condition of banks as of December 31, 1947, as compared to December 31, 1937. At the close of business on December 31, 1947, deposits were $16,330,592. The four Martinsville and Henry County banks filing statements of condition as of December 31, 1947, showed total assets of $31,644,254.

1973: The city is getting its first policewoman. She is Mrs. Ann Draper, an attractive blond who has been employed by the police department in an administrative capacity for 15 years. She will serve as uniformed administrative assistant to Chief Frank Gard and Asst. Chief Robert K. Stowe. Mrs. Draper’s primary duties will be to search female prisoners, advise them of their constitutional rights and process criminal charges against them.

1998: The Martinsville population had dropped by 600, or 3.7 percent, since 1990, new figures show, ranking the city 13th in population loss in the state from 1990-1997. It dropped 100 people, or 0.006 percent from 1996 to 1997. … from 1990 to 1991, the city’s population dropped from 16,200 to 16,000 …