Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, January 4

Today is Wednesday, January 3, the fourth day of 2023. There are 362 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Ford touring car, belonging to Mrs. C.W. Via of Fieldale, which was stolen October 20th, was located and recovered last Friday night by Spray, N.C., officers in Reidsville, N.C. There were only two cars stolen from the Henry County fair, one was captured before the thief could get out of town and the other located in Reidsville as stated.

Also 1922: The Automobile Permit Board of the Town of Martinsville will sit at the Sergeants Office this (Friday) afternoon and tomorrow (Saturday) all day to grant applications for permits to drive automobiles. Without such permit any automobile driver is subject to a heavy fine.

1947, this Classified Ad: HAPPY NEW YEAR. DESTROY war, war mongers. Elect Republican President. Retain our Postmaster. City stop wasting money. Build home on Boulevard. My Lord, won’t all this be fine! John Redd Smith Jr.

1972: 1973 goals: Four of six residents interviewed here hoped for peace in Vietnam. A fifth, Marty Martin of Rich Acres, said she would like to see “more concern and love for animals in the community.” “I would like to see Donnie Parker get a yellow Rolls Royce,” said Donnie Parker of Seller Street. “My resolution would be to do all my schoolwork and keep writing my poems so I can go to college,” said Diane Mack of Rt. 4.

1997, this ad: Hong Kong Super Buffet - 48 items including beef, pork, shrimp, seafood, chicken, vegetables, soup, rice, cocktail shrimp, egg roll, salad bar, fruit & dessert. All-U-Can-Eat Sunday-Thursday $6.95. Friday & Saturday buffet All-U-Can-Eat Including Snowcrabs, $8.95. Lounge open at 5 p.m. Hungry Hour 6-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. serving free hot hors d'oeuvres. Enhoy watching 100" Big Screen. Thursday - no cover - Friday & Saturday - Ladies Free until 11 p.m. DJ playing a variety of dancing music.