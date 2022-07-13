Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, July 13

Today is Wednesday, July 13, the 194th day of 2022. There are 171 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: As hot weather comes on we are apt to get a little lazy and neglect our chicks a bit, I fear, and this is just the time we should be most watchful to keep off mites and lice and to see that are chicks are comfortable throughout the hot days … Get up an hour earlier in the morning when everything is fresh and the air is cool and you can have the house or coops cleaned out in a “jiffy.”

1947: Little Miss Virginia Cleveland Wood entertained a number of her young friends at a theater party Saturday celebrating her ninth birthday. … Guests were Ernestine Allen, Ruby and Belle Hopkins, Louise Wren Crouch, Nancy Adams, Patsy Joyce, Sarah Leigh Dickerson, Jane and Betty Weaver, Henrietta Smith, Donice Jean Light, Pauline Mitchell, David Lee Bowman, Cecil Murray Akers, Edward West, Edward George, Walter and Jim Neal.

1972: An air pollution alert is looming in the Martinsville-Henry County area, M.M. Clingenpeel, assistant regional director for the State Air Pollution Control Board, said today. A stagnant air mass hovering over Virginia has caused the air board to issue an air pollution forecast for the state …

1997: With more than twice as much space and three times as many employees, the Kroger at Liberty Fair Mall is opening for business today. The store replaces the one across the street on Commonwealth Boulevard, which closed Saturday night.

Also in 1997: A contractor the city of Martinsville hired to rehabilitate three low income houses as part of a state program walked off the job in May, delaying the project … “He started out like gangbusters,” Wayne Knox, community development/zoning and housing manager for the city, said at a Tuesday city council meeting. [Moss-Barton redevelopment project]