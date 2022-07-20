Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, July 20

Today is Wednesday, July 20, the 201st day of 2022. There are 164 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Wednesday night Police officers J.R. Hensley, H.J. Meade and J.C. Minter sighted a suspicious looking car, with indications of probably whiskey cargo, turn in to Moss St., from Fayette Street and thence up to Church, and thence by Bridge street toward the river. Taking a different route the police officers, in a Ford, got in front of the supposed whiskey car on the river road, and the latter unsuspectingly followed. … On investigation the car was found to be laden with seventy-five gallons of whisky.

1947: Flying saucers were bouncing all over the Martinsville area last night, and according to substantial “proof” offered the Daily Bulletin, there was nothing imaginary about the strange sights. If perhaps they weren’t flying saucers, they were “flying somethings,” and Mrs. Ben Pinkard of Route 2, Figsboro, counted exactly 352 of the things before the last one disappeared in the distance. And over in Fieldale … John Smith, hosiery mill employee, and several others reported seeing 25 or more of the objects …

1972: The Flower View Garden Club will hold its annual picnic for members and their families at 6:30 p.m. today at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Collins, Chatmoss … A Martinsville man looking for a ride to Myrtle Beach, S.C., would appreciate a call at 632-5855 from anyone who can accommodate him. He is willing to share expenses.

Also 1972: Four local governing bodies will be asked next week to approve a resolution creating an area service board designed to upgrade mental health services, primarily at state expense.

1997: Martinsville’s population has dropped by 19.6 percent since 1970, and is projected to drop another 5 percent by 2010, according to figures from the West Piedmont Planning District. … In the 1970 census, Martinsville had 19,653 residents.