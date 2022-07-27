Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, July 27

Today is Wednesday, July 27, the 208th day of 2022. There are 157 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: In the Mayor’s court yesterday a Greek restaurant man was fined $125 for having liquor in his possession. Something less than a gallon was found by police officers in his place on Fayette street Saturday night.

Also 1922: BASSETT: The Baptist Church is now taking on a semblance of what it soon will be under the skilled hands of Mr. Pedigo who is in charge of its construction. The most gigantic furniture plant in the United States is that now being constructed at North Bassett. Mr. Whitener the superintendent is a man full of vim and aided by the fine cooperation of the other officers, and men, the new plant will be soon in operation. Another new enterprise which will open up in Bassett, September 1st is the Woody Department Store which will carry ladies and gents furnishings exclusively.

1947: Ad: Hanel’s Hobby Shop – The Radio Doctor. See us for information about the model airplane contest August 15th. 54 W. Main Street, phone 9474.

1972: The City Planning Commission recommended to City Council Thursday issuance of a special use permit to allow construction of a 154-unit apartment complex costing $2.3 million on Spruce Street.

Also 1972: Dean Carter, art professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, begins his search for three missing murals at the Martinsville Post Office on Church Street. The murals were supposed to have been painted as part of the WPA work in the 1930s and 1940s, but there is no local recall of the venture and Carter has issued a public appeal for information on them.

1997: Production at Pulaski Furniture Corp.’s Martinsville and Ridgeway manufacturing plants will increase because of restructuring announced by the company Monday, but a decision on whether more area workers will be hired will be made later this year.