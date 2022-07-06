Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, July 6

Today is Wednesday, July 6, the 187th day of 2022. There are 178 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Retail Merchants of Martinsville, Va., met at the Municipal Building on Thursday Night July 6th and organized a Retail Merchants Association. The meeting was large and enthusiastically attended. Which resulted in practically all the Retail Merchants joining the association.

Also in 1922, this ad: PIEDMONT Ice Cream. It’s pasteurized. We get our cream for making ice cream from V.P.I. Creamery, Blacksburg, Va. Call for Piedmont Ice Cream at dealers. Send us order for one gallon $1.75 or one-half gallon $1.00 which is packed in ice and delivered to your home. Opposite Post Office, Martinsville, Va., telephone 425.

1947: Janice Franklin, 4-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Franklin, died of suffocation yesterday after falling into a barrel of chicken feed at her home in Bassett. The child had gone to an outbuilding for feed around noon Monday. She presumably lost her balance while trying to look into the barrel and fell head foremost.

1972: It may be a bit far-fetched, but “Fill ‘er up” may be replaced by “Wind ‘er up” at service stations in the future. Wind-up cars driven by flywheel energy are just one of the alternatives to today’s internal combustion piston engines being considered for automobiles of tomorrow. Concern over fuel shortages and air pollution has spurred research into other types of motors, reports the National Geographic Society.

1997: Thousands of area residents packed the lawn at the Henry County Administration Building Friday night, expecting to see fireworks just after dark. But they saw a light show of a different kind. About 8 p.m. bolts of lightning started shooting down from the dark clouds just behind the administration building. By 8:15, more people were headed back to their cars than were coming in.