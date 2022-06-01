Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, June 1

Today is Wednesday, June 1, the 142nd day of 2022. There are 213 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: A new tobacco merger, representing a combined capitalization of 157,000,000 involving the United Retail stores corporation and the Tobacco Products corporation was announced tonight by James M. Dixon, president of the Tobacco Products concern. … James B. Duke, founder of the American Tobacco Company and the British American Tobacco Corporation, will the the guiding head of the merged company.

Also from 1922: Federal Agent Chamberlain and State Agents Shelton and Smith had an exciting time of it yesterday in addition to capturing a large still in the vicinity of Martinsville, when the party began a chase of rum-runners that lasted for several hours.

1947: For the first time in 72 years no member of the Matthews family was connected in an official capacity today with the clerk’s office of the Henry County Circuit Court as John Shumate, assumed the duties of the office by virtue of his appointment to fill the unexpired term of the late Tom C. Matthews, who died last month. Miss Angeline Matthews, senior deputy to her late father, declined a request to remain in the office as deputy to Mr. Shumate and took up the temporary job of helping her brother, John Matthews, in his duties as agent for the State Division of Motor Vehicles in the handling of state automobile tags.

1972: The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted today to place money received from the local 1 percent sales tax into the general fund with other county money to use for educational purposes when it becomes needed. Now the local sales tax money is placed in a special new school construction fund created by the previous board of supervisors.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.