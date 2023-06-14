Here’s what happened locally on June 14 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Local baseball fans will have another opportunity to see a good game when the strong Fieldale nine will meet the locals here Saturday. The game will be called promptly at four o’clock. Fieldale has a much stronger team now than at any time this season and a good game is assured. Martinsville has won three of the five games played so far this season and you are urged to come back them up. Ladies especially urged.

75 years ago: STUART — Mrs. Perdue, Home Lighting Specialist from the Appalachian Power Company, Roanoke, will conduct a three-day lighting clinic in Patrick, this week. These meetings will be for the purpose of converting oil lamps into electric lamps. All interested persons are urged to attend.

50 years ago: Our strolling Friday took us, among other places, to the bank branch in Druid Hills where we transacted our business in a hurry and left because the air conditioning was out of order. Teller Trevis Lusk said later she understood it had died. Another teller, Betty Weaver, allowed as how she didn’t care what happened because she’s off on vacation for two weeks.

25 years ago: Whether housekeepers or office workers, nurses or surgeons, residents attending a reunion of Martinsville General Hospital staff Saturday night said getting back together was like seeing family. About 60 mostly retired medical professionals and spouses gathered at Bassett Community Center for a covered-dish supper. Coming up the steps and bearing food, guests were greeted by event organizers Gail Stowe and Frances Price, who exclaimed over friends not seen in years. The first reunion of the Society of Old Friends of Memorial Hospital was held in 1964; the second, two years later.