Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, June 15

Today is Wednesday, June 15, the 166th day of 2022. There are 199 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: In the town election held Tuesday Mayor Brown was re-elected over John W. Hamilton, W.R. Shyumate was elected sergeant without opposition, and the following eight men were elected to council: Dr. A.C. Lancaster, C.A. Whaling, Dr. F.P Turner, H.A. Ford, J.W. Jones, Whitney Shumate, J.H. Stanley and J.W. Booker Jr. There were 480 ballots cast.

1947: A baseball meeting is scheduled tonight by managers of teams in this area who are hopeful of forming an amateur baseball league. Representatives are expected from Critz, Patrick Springs, Spencer, Fieldale, Bassett, Rocky Mount, Snow Creek, Boone Mill and Martinsville.

1972: (This photo caption:) Christine Bennett (second from right), general chairman of the Cancer Crusade, accepts a $1,200 check from Hazel Mitchell for the Cancer Crusade. The check represents donations from employees of Fieldcrest Mills at Fieldale. Looking on are Robert Mosley, a Fieldcrest employee along with Hazel Mitchell; and Katherine Hensley, secretary of the local Cancer Society office.

1972 ad: New Shipment Just Arrived – Sportswear Mart, Martinsville Factory Outlet, 708 Memorial Blvd. Ladies blouses, $3.98; Ladies shorts, $2.98 and $3.98; Ladies uniforms, $6.98 to $9.98; ladies knit tops, $2.49; ladies’ slacks, $3.98 and $5.98; men’s polyester pants, $10.98 and $11.98; men’s shirts, $2.98 and $3.98

1997: The closest beach may be nearly 200 miles away, but that didn’t stop about 4,500 people Saturday from attending the “Hot Fun in the Summertime” Beach Music Festival at Wayside Par, in Patrick County. “It’s a good party, a good time,” said J. Lusk of Martinsville.

