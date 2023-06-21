Here’s what happened locally on June 21 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The Martinsville Concert Band will make the first public appearance on Thursday evening, June 28th, at the Globe Theatre. There are twenty-two parts in the band, which was re-organized on November 9th, 1922, and has practiced regularly twice a week under the direction-ship of D.C. Pedigo.

75 years ago: The State Corporation Commission met in Richmond today and authorized the Norfolk and Western railroad to discontinue its agency station and railway telegraph service at Philpott in northern Henry County. The railroad will be required to maintain a shelter shed there when the permission to abandon the station becomes effective July 11.

50 years ago: One local service station has closed and at least two others expect to follow suit soon because of the worsening gasoline shortage. The Fisca Station on Memorial Boulevard has been closed about two weeks. “They completely ran out of gas,” said Buford Walker, manager of the Collinsville Fisca station.

25 years ago: Even on a hot June afternoon, the air inside Bob White covered bridge in Patrick County drops several cool degrees. Quiet and still, it preserves memories of the horse-drawn buggies that traipsed over wooden planks 70 years ago, and more recently, the spray-painted graffiti. While brisk breezes from the open ends envelop visitors walking deep inside the bridge, beneath their feet, light like candle flames licks between the floorboards, evoking thoughts of fire and warmth. It’s only the sun reflecting off the creek below, and those chirping noises aren’t nesting birds at all but the stiffened planks squeaking underfoot. It’s hard to believe, looking at the fragile but stately bridges of Patrick County, that decades ago they connected locals with their churches ...