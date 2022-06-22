Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, June 22

Today is Wednesday, June 22, the 173rd day of 2022. There are 192 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: MT. OLIVET – Mr. B.F. Barrow returned home Wednesday after attending the old soldiers’ reunion in Richmond, Va. Quite a number from here attended the club rally at the Lanier farm Saturday. All reported a nice time. Miss Dora Barrow went to Martinsville last Thursday shopping. Mr. and Mrs. Posu Eanes spent Sunday evening with Mr. and Mrs. Roy Shorter.

Also in 1922: Cleaning – Pressing – Repairing. We make your old Clothes look like new ones. We solicit your business. Martinsville Pressing Club. John Philpott, Prop.

1947: The Board of Trustees of the Martinsville General Hospital received a report at their regular meeting yesterday afternoon showing that during the recent fund raising campaign, citizens of Martinsville and Henry county contributed $114,388.06 to meet the construction deficit and to provide working capital for the institution.

1972: The budget committee for the Martinsville-Henry County Crusade has set a goal of $23,000 to be raised prior to the August crusade scheduled at the Martinsville High School auditorium. … The local crusade is being produced in cooperation with the Billy Graham Evangelical Association.

1997: Past St. Johns Baptist Church and the Image Improvement barber shop, down curvy Va. 791 and next to Keep Hope Drive, is a concrete basketball court that has been busy this week. More than 40 neighborhood kids, wearing tank tops, shorts and basketball shoes, were on or around the court Tuesday, their activity obscuring the words “Sandy Level” painted around an illustration at the center. They had gathered for the last session of a four-day basketball camp led by Garrett Dillard.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.