Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, June 29

Today is Wednesday, June 29, the 180th day of 2022. There are 185 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Bids will be received until 9 a.m. July 12, 1922, at the County Clerk’s office, Martinsville for the construction of 2.3 miles of top soil road from Slaydons Fork to Dyers Store; also bids on (11) eleven concrete bridges from 10ft. to 40 ft. in length.

1947: Plants of the Bassett Furniture Industries Inc., located at Bassett and Martinsville, closed today for a 10-day period to give employees and employers alike a much-needed vacation. The close-down affects several thousand workers in the five plants of the J.D. Bassett Furniture Manufacturing corporation. …

1972: The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 2 today to build a new jail on a 27-acre site on Kings Mountain Road near the county welfare building. … The State Board of Welfare and Institutions already has approved plans for 48 single and six isolation cells to be constructed at a cost of roughly $600,000 – the amount supervisors have set aside in the 1972-73 budget.

Also in 1972: The flood last week really hit hard at the Spencer farm of Irving Sheppard, whose dam was washed out. Mr. Sheppard normally furnishes water-ground meal and flour for the entire community. Not only was his dam washed out, but a nearby county bridge was covered by a tree and debris and his store was damaged. To make matters worse, some of his farm machinery was washed away.

1997: Judd Laurence cross an invisible line recently, one separating professional screenwriters from the thousands of screenwriting hopefuls. Laurence is from the Martinsville area. Born Judd Schrelbfeder, the son of former Standard Garments Plant Manager Joseph Shrelbfeder and his wife, the late Eva, he changed his name when he moved to California in the late 1960’s or early 1970’s to pursue an acting career.

