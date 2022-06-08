Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, June 8

Today is Wednesday, June 8, the 149th day of 2022. There are 206 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Kiwanis club meeting put on by the preachers, professors, publishers and printers last night was enjoyed by a practically full attendance of the club members and the many guests present. The “Jolly Joke-Smiths” developed some delightful humor, while the members and guests were entertained by the brilliant address of Mr. H.R. Dwire.

1947: Patrick County’s last surviving soldier of the War Between the States, Aaron W. DeHart, 99, and one of Virginia’s 12 last surviving Confederate veterans, died Friday at the home of his son, J.C. DeHart, at Salem after two weeks’ illness. The deceased was a native of the Copper Valley section of Floyd county, but resided in the Vesta community in Patrick County for many years.

Also in 1947: Although work on the project has been underway for three weeks, the first public announcement was made today of the construction of a huge new dirt track for automobile racing off the Ridgeway road four miles south of Ridgeway.

1972: Martinsville’s old General Hospital on Starling Avenue has been sold to a Lynchburg firm for eventual use as a health care facility, the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees announced today. The 3.76 acre site includes the old hospital building, the Henry County Medical Center and a nurse’s residence.

1997: A new economic development center will not only help Patrick Henry Community College, but the region, college President Max Wingett said Friday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the building. The J. Burness Frith Economic Development Center will be built on the college campus with funds from a $1.5 million gift from Mary Kathryn N. Frith, wife of the late J. Burness Frith.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.